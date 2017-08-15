A children's book author has died while on her honeymoon in Vanuatu.

A New Zealand woman in her early 30s was killed when she fell from a horse while honeymooning in Vanuatu.

Joy Ramirez was a popular children’s book author, penning Toot: The World’s Tiniest Whale in 2015.

Joy and her partner, Matt Weavers, were married in March, and were believed to be taking a delayed honeymoon in Vanuatu.

According to stuff.co.nz, Ramirez was on the private island of Ratua when she came off her horse on Saturday.

A spokeswoman from ProMedical Vanuatu said she suffered blunt force trauma injuries to her abdomen, and was taken by boat to the mainland for surgery.

It's believe she made it through surgery, before she died from her injuries early Sunday morning.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that she had died, and that her family was being given consular assistance.

Just a day before her accident, Joy posted an image of a knitted version of her popular character, Toot, on Instagram.