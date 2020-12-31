SEX DIARIES: 'We came at the same time.' On New Year's Eve, I had sex next to my bestie.

The bass reverberated around us as we made our way down into the belly of an underground nightclub in Budapest, my throat still burning from the shots handed out at the door.

Those who had made it to the fifth and final stop on the New Year’s Eve pub crawl were met by a labyrinth of tunnels leading to dancefloors and bars, each one louder than the next. Within seconds the crowd swelled, and my friends and I become separated.

Standing on the edge of a dance floor, my silver dress gleaming like a disco ball, I scanned the room, looking for my friends.

"Are you lost?" a deep Swiss accent spoke into my ear, just audible over the sound of the music. I turned around to find myself looking into the blue eyes of a tall, sexy blonde man.

"Do you want to dance in the meantime?"

I smiled as he took my hand and led me to the middle of the dance floor. We began to move to the music. He leaned in close, his lips just inches from my face.

With his hands on my waist, he pulled my body, my groin, towards his. I tilted my head up and his mouth was suddenly on mine.

As his hands moved from my hips to my bum, I felt him stiffen, a sense of urgency in his lips. He pulled back, eyes filled with desire, roaming all over my body.

"Let's get a drink," he suggested. Moving through the darkened tunnels with a gin in my hand, we made our way to the outer edge of a dancefloor and flopped down onto a couch, our limbs tangled together.

With my back arched over the arm of the lounge chair, he pulled my knees onto his lap and started kissing down my neck, slipping the material of my dress to the side to reach my bulging cleavage, without a care for who saw.