"I'm a nutritionist and a vegan. Here's what I eat in a day."

I'm a nutritionist, yoga teacher, author and nut butter addict, and this is my very pervy food diary.

Breakfast

I have the same brekkie every morning. When you create an elixir that is chock-full of veggies, yet tastes like a chocolate milkshake, you don’t stray from it.

The base recipe involves frozen zucchini (tasteless, adds bulk, great for my liver), coconut water (full of potassium), raw cacao powder (the ultimate food source of stress-busting magnesium), spirulina (iron, B vitamins and complete protein), green leaf stevia (an antioxidant rich herb that tastes sweeter than sugar), homemade vanilla essence (vanilla beans brewed in vodka – yep, a splash of the funny water at brekkie), food-based probiotic powder (to support digestive, immune and cognitive health) cinnamon (brilliant for balancing blood glucose levels) and chilli flakes (to kick-start my metabolism).

At the moment, I’m also adding a plant-based calcium powder (milk and I aren’t the best of friends so I source my calcium elsewhere), beetroot powder (it was on special and I dig the sweet taste. Beets are an incredible blood cleanser) and a (totally legal) magical mushroom medley. I use the latter for their cognitive and immune-boosting benefits. I also like the names; Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane. You can’t make this Shitake up.