"The 4 tips I swear by when turning a nursery into a toddler room."

Home really is where the heart is.

So for our children, we want only the best, safest and cutest spaces for our children to thrive in.

The transition from nursery to toddler room for any parent can be quite overwhelming, both mentally and emotionally.

My 3-year-old Arlo spent barely any time in his nursery (he liked being with us. When we eventually moved him into a 'big boy' room (and bed!), it was a huge moment for my wife and I.

Initially, we were so unsettled with the idea of Arlo being in his own room, but we were desperate for sleep and our own space. So we just knew: it was time for Arlo.

Image: Supplied.

We wanted to make sure Arlo was as comfortable as he could be, so we began the exciting transition (it’s a game-changer for parents.. don’t delay, seriously).

Our second son Archie, who is about to turn one, has been in his own nursery space since six months of age. We felt more confident as second-time parents and more emotionally prepared to be separated from an early age (he's a totally different baby to Arlo!), and will be excited to transition his nursery to a toddler room soon enough.

For Arlo's room transition, we've been doing lots of research and spending many weekends scrolling through social media for inspiration (I see you nodding, mums), and came across Dulux UltraAir.

It can be so easy to get caught up in all the fun of styling when it comes to transitioning your baby to a toddler room. The accessories, the bed linen, the bed, toys, the artwork... which are all very important. But we hadn’t given much thought to what paint we would use – or more importantly, the quality and benefits of our paint choices.

As a parent with a mental load of 1,001 things to think about, I guess I wouldn't be alone in just assuming all paints are... the same? Is there that much difference between them? I'll admit I'd never really put too much thought into it before.