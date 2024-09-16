'I swear by this $30 serum to get rid of breakouts.'

Acne treatment serums have a bad reputation in my books.

While the best products on the market have done wonders for decreasing the severity of my imperfections, they're often made with the harshest ingredients that damage my skin barrier and either leave me with scarring or dry, crusty skin.

But I recently got my hands on one of the most viral products in the Korean beauty world at the moment — the Numbuzin No. 1 Pantothenic B5 Active Soothing Serum — and put it to the test.

Here's everything you need to know.

Firstly, what is Pantothenic acid?

Without getting too technical, Pantothenic acid (aka Panthenol or B5) is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a role in forming coenzyme A and metabolising proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

Because of this, it literally serves as the building block for healthy skin. It acts as a moisturiser, healer and rejuvenator aiding healthy fats in skin cells and contributing to its resilience and strength. In other words, you'll be left with a healthy and replenished skin barrier.

What is the Numbuzin No. 1 Pantothenic B5 Active Soothing Serum?

Acne, sensitivity, dry skin, uneven texture and pores? We — and by that I mean you, me and Numbuzin's Pantothenic B5 serum — don't know them.

If you're not across Numbuzin, the popular Korean skincare brand categorises all their products into one of nine ranges, all of which cater to different skin concerns. Their No.1 range — what this B5 serum belongs to — focuses on helping sensitive and acne-prone skin.

The key ingredients in this hero product are micro-Pantothenic acid and Beta-glucan, which help soothe troubles on your skin. Then, it also contains Trehalose, Sodium hyaluronate and Hyaluronic acid, which provide moisture to the skin.