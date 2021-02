Ah, the 90s.

Things were simpler back then.

There was the double denim, the So Fresh CDs, and the almighty boy band revolutionising the music scene.

Watch: What our celeb crushes from the '90s are up to now. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

NSYNC covered the walls of teenage bedrooms around the world for seven long years before drifting off in different directions.

If we may remind you:

They.

Were.