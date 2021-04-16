The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday April 16.

NSW woman's death after COVID-19 vaccination being investigated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned against rushing to conclusions after the death of a NSW woman who developed blood clots a day after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 48-year-old woman was a diabetic, and preliminary tests have not found a conclusive link to the vaccination, the Daily Mail reports.

"It has not yet been established whether there is any link between the COVID-19 vaccine and the tragic death reported by NSW health officials," the Therapeutic Goods Administration said in a statement overnight.

"NSW Health has said there is no confirmed link but further investigations are underway."

Mr Morrison on Thursday said state and federal authorities would continue to look into the woman's death.

"There is a lot more to understand and learn about that issue and I would caution others in making conclusions about this at this point as well," he told reporters near Newman in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Mr Morrison said potential concerns around vaccine hesitancy meant it was important that the matter was fully investigated by medical experts.

"It's important, because of the fact that people can have concerns, that we follow that important process, to inform ourselves properly," he said.

A NSW Health spokesperson said the department would not speculate on individual cases, but offered condolences to the family of the woman who died.

"The death of anyone is always a tragedy and our condolences are with the family and loved ones of the person who has passed away," the spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday night.