The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday September 15.

PM heads to four-leader White House talks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit Washington DC next week for his first US trip since Joe Biden took office.

"I look forward to reaffirming our 70-year alliance, and to discussing ways to further strengthen our security and economic partnership," Mr Morrison said.

The visit takes on added importance as it will include the first face-to-face meeting of Quad leaders, including the US president, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Yoshihide Suga.

"Reconvening this important group reinforces our commitment to the Indo-Pacific COVID-19 recovery, and our efforts towards peace, prosperity and stability in our region," Mr Morrison said.

United States President Joe Biden will address action on climate change when he meets in person with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other members of the Quad for the first time next week | @Gallo_Ways https://t.co/DyMWrKLe4Y — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) September 14, 2021

The prime minister and accompanying officials and media will quarantine on their return.

The Quad nations have been seeking to enhance cooperation to push back against China's growing assertiveness.

The summit will be held at the White House on September 24.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne will attend the opening of the assembly and represent Australia at a number of events in New York during what is known as "high-level week".

Mr Biden's Indo-Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said in July the long-planned in-person meeting should bring "decisive" commitments on vaccine diplomacy and infrastructure.

Labor foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said Australia's lack of action on climate change left it isolated on the world stage.