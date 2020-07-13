The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday July 14.

NSW pubs tighten restrictions as fear of another lockdown grows.

The NSW government will introduce stricter operating rules for pubs after more than 20 COVID-19 cases were linked to an outbreak at a Sydney pub.

The new COVID-19 rules for pubs will be announced on Tuesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The measures are tipped to include stricter requirements for venues to take contact details of patrons in case there is an outbreak and tougher regulations on the cleaning of pubs.

In addition, the report said no more than 300 people will be allowed in a pub no matter its size.

Dozens of cases have been traced back to a single pub in Sydney, with lines snaking up the streets as locals wait to get tested. Image: Brook Mitchell/Getty. Currently, one customer per four square metres is allowed.

The changes - decided during a meeting of senior government ministers on Monday night - will not apply to clubs, restaurants, or The Star Casino, the SMH reported.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant earlier on Monday said 10 coronavirus cases were now directly linked to the Crossroads Hotel at Casula in southwest Sydney, while 11 cases were indirectly connected.

NSW recorded 14 new cases as of 8pm on Sunday with four in hotel quarantine, two being NSW residents who caught the virus in Victoria, and eight being linked to the Crossroads Hotel outbreak.

Dr Chant later on Monday confirmed an additional eight cases had been reported up to midday - all linked to the Crossroads Hotel.

All patrons of the pub who entered from July 3-10 must self-isolate and are being urged to get tested as a precaution.

Victoria's second wave continues to spread.

Victorian authorities are scrambling to suppress a second wave of the coronavirus as new outbreaks pop up across Melbourne.