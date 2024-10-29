The women who might've come face to face with the NSW ‘serial killer’.

Last month Kayley was walking alone in the Northern NSW suburb of Suffolk Park at about 4pm on a Saturday afternoon, when a car pulled up beside her.

A young couple was inside, and the woman in the passenger seat looked startled.

"She was looking at me, and then looking behind me at something and she looks terrified," Kayley explained on TikTok, in a video that's since gone viral.

When Kayley followed her gaze she spotted a man a couple of metres behind her. He was dressed in clothes that immediately stood out as odd, in particularly Kayley noticed he was wearing gloves.

"I looked at this man and I felt terror," she said.

"The thing is for that man to be as close to me as he was, he had to have run up on me. Because I had already been checking behind me, because I am just that kind of person."

As soon as she spotted him, he disappeared down a side street, but Kayley couldn't shake the feeling that she'd had a "really close encounter with something really evil".

Kayley informed the local police, but found them quite dismissive. Her TikTok comment section on the other hand, was flooded with similar experiences.