NSW teachers are getting a pay rise. Here's exactly how much they will get.

Teachers in NSW have long faced overwhelming pressures, from growing administrative loads to dealing with difficult classrooms.

As one former teacher previously told Mamamia, "After what felt like the millionth student trying to hit or kick me amidst a tantrum, I'd had enough… it all piled up until I broke."

Now, teachers are finally seeing some recognition in a landmark agreement with the NSW government.

The new deal offers a much-needed pay rise of 10 per cent over the next three years, alongside improvements in work-life balance, like capped after-school meetings, the right to disconnect after hours, and flexible working arrangements.

It's a welcome change for many educators, who had often been left managing classrooms with little support, leading to severe burnout and mental health strains.

NSW Teachers Federation President Henry Rajendra underscored the impact of the major deal, saying, "These improvements show greater respect from the employer – respect that has been absent for far too long."