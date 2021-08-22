The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday August 23.

Tougher lockdown rules for NSW as 21yo patient gives stark warning.

Those living in Sydney's coronavirus hotspots are waking up to their first day under a curfew and all of NSW must now wear masks outside their homes, as tougher lockdown measures take effect.

Following two consecutive days of COVID-19 case numbers over 800, a raft of new public health rules began at 12:01am on Monday.

The harsher measures include a 9pm to 5am curfew for those who live in a dozen Sydney local government areas of concern, and statewide mandatory mask-wearing when outdoors, except if exercising.

Hardware stores like Bunnings, office supply stores and other retail premises must close in those 12 LGAs except for click-and-collect, and all exams and education activities will move online, except the HSC.

All of NSW is currently in lockdown and police have ramped up enforcement of restrictions as authorities battle to contain the spread of the Delta strain.

NSW reported 830 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, another daily infection record, as well as three deaths.

200 children have also tested positive.

As case numbers mount and elimination of COVID-19 in NSW becomes unfeasible, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the health system retained plenty of excess capacity to handle sick patients.

A 21-year-old Sydney patient has posted on Instagram warning, "I can't stress this enough. Covid is NOT a joke and not to be played with. It's not the government trying to control you and I can 100% assure you this is not just a flu like some of you say it is."