The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday November 23.

Father of four children killed in Melbourne house fire says son saved his life.

The distressed family of four children who died in a house fire in Melbourne have thanked well wishers for their support.

The children, Hamid, 10, Esin, 6, Nadir, 3 and Elin, 1, died after a fire engulfed a Mantello Drive home in Werribee in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A fifth child, an eight-year-old boy, has been discharged from hospital, while his parents remain at The Alfred in a stable condition.

Their father Nagmldin Osman told 9News, he and their mother survived because their surviving son woke them up when their bedroom was already filled with smoke.

The father of four children killed in a house fire in Melbourne has spoken out, praising his surviving son for saving his life. #9Today pic.twitter.com/WWzUkVYwuP — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 22, 2021

He tried to run into his children's rooms to save them, but the fire was too ferocious.

The Osman family released a statement through The Alfred hospital late on Monday afternoon which read, "We'd like to thank our friends and the broader community for all their generosity and well wishes shared over the past 24 hours," the statement said.

"As you can appreciate, this is an incredibly distressing time for us, and we ask that our family's space and privacy is respected as we grieve."

Arson and explosives squad detectives are investigating the cause of the blaze.

New documents reveal NSW govt ignored health advice.

The NSW government has been accused of contradicting public health advice throughout the state's Delta outbreak, despite publicly promising to follow it.

Emails released on Monday after they were sought by a parliamentary committee appear to show the NSW government implemented COVID-19 restrictions late - weeks after they were recommended in some cases - and selectively applied them to certain areas despite advice to be "consistent".

One of the messages, sent from chief health officer Kerry Chant on July 29, recommends a curfew for lockdown areas be considered "for the messaging effect".