What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Wednesday January 13.

NSW still trying to link COVID cases, one new local case.

New South Wales has recorded just one new local coronavirus case on Wednesday, in a child in a household with existing cases.

There were 20,664 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday, an increase from 19,000 the day before and closer to health authorities' 25,000 daily goal.

There were six additional cases in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said genomic testing had also found the couple from Mt Druitt, included in Tuesday's numbers after the man presented to Mt Druitt Hospital over the weekend and returned a positive test, have been linked to the Berala cluster.

However, authorities don't yet know how the couple came to be infected.

Of the seven new cases reported to 8pm last night:

- One locally acquired case is linked to the Berala cluster and is a close contact of previously reported cases. There are now 28 cases associated with the Berala cluster.

- Six are returned travellers. — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 13, 2021

Four weeks on from discovering the Northern Beaches outbreak, NSW Health is still trying to link 14 recent cases to known clusters.

The origins of two of Tuesday's cases - one on the northern beaches and one in Blacktown - are so far unknown.

There had been 12 cases found since December 16 that are still being investigated by NSW contact tracers, including three detected before Christmas.

A further two cases - from the Canterbury-Bankstown and Lane Cove council areas - have been fully investigated without any link found.

On Tuesday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she backed the contact tracing teams, saying their work allowed her government to make decisions that didn't place "unnecessary burdens" on residents.