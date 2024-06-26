Abusive fans and minimal pay: What it's really like to be an NRL cheerleader.

Welcome to the cheerocracy era — another cheerleading documentary has captivated the world.

No, we're not talking about Cheer, this time it's a new docuseries about the most revered cheerleading team in the world, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The Texan team is known as the most prestigious team in cheerleading since rising to icon status in the 1970s. To this day, DCC remains the most coveted team to join and a new Netflix season offers a glimpse into the high-pressured team tryouts: charting the audition and boot camp process, the surprisingly low salaries for successful candidates and how much physical appearance impacts who is chosen to make the final 36-strong squad.

Watch the trailer for America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

The series has skyrocketed to number one on Netflix and it got us thinking about our Australian counterparts: the cheerleader squads for the NRL league and how the women's experiences compared.

We spoke to Chantelle DeCastro, who first cheered for the Wests Tigers back in 2014 before joining the Parramatta Eels in 2016, where she performed for stadiums all the way until 2019.