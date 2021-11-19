Feel like dumping your partner right now? Blame the moon.

I hate to be the one to break it to you, but it looks like you may be dredging up some unresolved emotions tonight, and you have the moon to thank for it.

You know, if you believe in that kind of thing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

ICYMI: Tonight's partial lunar eclipse will take place on the Taurus-Scorpio axis, and as astrology has it; will probably cause some major issues in your personal life.

Watch: The horoscopes going through a breakup. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

It will be visible in parts of Australia, North America, South America, and East Asia for three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds (depending on where you're viewing from!).

That's the longest blood moon in more than 500 years, and apparently, it'll be causing some "cosmic chaos".

Okay... but what is a lunar eclipse?

On average, lunar eclipses happen from one to four times a year when the Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light.

A totally eclipsed moon is sometimes referred to as a blood moon, as the moon appears red.

This month, we're actually only experiencing a partial lunar eclipse, as about 97 per cent of the moon will be covered.

Image: Getty.