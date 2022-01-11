'For a fatigued, disappointed nation, the Djokovic debacle was the final straw.'

When you run a marathon, you keep your legs pumping on the pavement because you know there's a finish line waiting at the end.

You have a goal. You can taste the feeling of making it to that end point.

But with COVID, a marathon we've been running for two years now, the virus keeps moving the finish line.

Just when we think we can see it, there's another bloody hill.

I'm tired of metaphorically running this marathon. Are you? As we entered 2022 with spiralling COVID cases, returning restrictions and cancelled Christmas plans, we are a nation defeated. We did everything asked of us; we followed the government's rules and regulations; we stayed home; we got vaccinated; we checked in; we lined up.

This was supposed to be our year! Until Omicron and some poorly executed reopening strategies decided to throw all of our plans into disarray.

It was at that particular precarious moment that world tennis No.1 Novak Djokovic entered the chat.

Look. Anger is an easy emotion to jump to in a time of distress. It's also easier when you can direct that anger at a single thing, or in this case, a single person. So a lot of us did just that, we got angry at the whole tennis debacle.

Angry that Novak Djokovic was given an exemption to enter Australia, when he wasn't vaccinated.

Angry that so many family and friends still aren't able to enter, despite being vaccinated.

Angry that our government didn't make the call on Djokovic's visa before he arrived, which would have saved us from looking like idiots on a world stage as they now battle it out in court.

Angry that there are 33 refugees holed up in the same immigration detention hotel as Djokovic, some of whom have been locked up for nine whole years for the 'crime' of seeking refuge from the horrors at home.

