Everything we know about Novak Djokovic's case to enter Australia, and the parts that don't add up.

There are parts of Novak Djokovic's story that don't add up: his supposed 'legitimate reason' for an exemption, his questionable comments and actions on gender equality, and his defiance of public health advice on numerous occasions.

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis player has been in immigration detention in Melbourne since Thursday morning after having his visa cancelled by the federal government.

And of course refugee advocates have put this news into perspective, estimating that 33 other men are still detained in the same facility as Djokovic. Yet their only 'crime' is asking Australia for safety.

So when it comes to unpacking the case of Djokovic, the tennis player is under growing scrutiny for not only his privilege but also his views, actions and words.

Watch: Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open 2020. Post continues below.



Video via US Open.

Novak Djokovic's current debacle.

Tennis Australia has noted Djokovic applied for an exemption to play at the 2022 Australian Open which was granted, following "a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts".

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said 26 players and their primary support staff in total applied for exemptions. Only a "handful" of them were successful.

In terms of Djokovic's exemption specifically, court documents show the tennis player's 'legitimate reason' for an exemption was the fact he had COVID-19 in the past six months and was free from symptoms before he arrived in Australia.

It is assumed Djokovic has not been vaccinated, as he has not publicly declared his vaccination status, and given the fact he applied for an exemption.

Also in April 2020, the tennis star revealed he was opposed to mandatory jabs. "Personally I am not pro-vaccines. I would not like it for someone to compel me to be vaccinated so I can travel."