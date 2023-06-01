A fake bench and a true story: 10 things we didn't know about Notting Hill.

Twenty-five years after its initial release, I implore you to find a more perfect rom-com than Notting Hill. The love story between a charming commoner (Hugh Grant at his handsome, bumbling best) and a big time, Hollywood movie star (effortlessly played by Julia Roberts) is a flawless take on unlikely soulmates finding each other.
Every character, line and location in this film? I have zero notes.
But almost two decades after it first hit screens in 1999, I still reach for Notting Hill whenever I've got my period or it's raining or I'm hanging out with girlfriends or it's sunny outside or I'm waiting for my fake tan to marinate.
Come to think of it, do I watch anything other than Notting Hill in my spare time? Will circle back asap.
As an established Notting Hill stan I always love to discover new tidbits about Anna Scott and Will Thacker - who knew after 24 years they could still surprise me? As we approach this monumental milestone let's take a look at 10 factoids you might not have known about Notting Hill. And tbh you may as well pop the film back on while you're reading this too.
Watch: Notting Hill trailer. Story continues after video.