A fake bench and a true story: 10 things we didn't know about Notting Hill.

Julia's ad lib scene.

If you ever had any doubt that Julia Roberts was the perfect actor to play Anna Scott, let me put your mind at ease with this fun piece of trivia.

You may recall one particular scene where Anna and Will are enjoying a romantic dinner date when they overhear a group of smarmy finance bros postulating about Anna and likening her to a prostitute.

"She's so clearly up for it," one diner said. "She is absolutely gagging for it."

After Will unsuccessfully shuts down the men, Anna delivers one of the most iconic zingers in film history - "I'm sure you have dicks the size of peanuts. Enjoy your dinner, the tuna's really good."

This true masterclass in sticking it to the patriarchy was in fact an entirely ad libbed moment at the hands of Julia. Queen energy forever.

Smelly Spike.

Ah Spike, the endearing roommate of Will gives this movie heart and humour at all the right times.

This was actor Rhys Ifans star-making role and was played to precision with all of the quirks and characteristics of a loveable deadbeat right down to his scruffy appearance.

It turns out Rhys went pretty method for this role, much to the chagrin of his cast and crew. In an interview with E! News the now-55-year-old said he decided to rough it by living in a tent during the filming of Notting Hill.

"We were filming in Shepperton Studios, and I couldn't bear the journey all the way from London every day, so I got a tent and I camped in a campsite nearby. Every morning this big limo would come and pick me up at the campsite, to the utter bafflement of the campsite owner. He thought I was some kind of eccentric millionaire," he said. "I would bathe occasionally, when I remembered to."