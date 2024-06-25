The Notebook's director cast his own mum as the main character. Part of the story is playing out in real life.

It's the movie that brings a tear to every audience member's eye—The Notebook.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, we all fell madly in love with the story of star-crossed lovers Noah and Allie.

American actress Gena Rowlands played the older version of Allie in the film's present-day scenes, where Allie's elderly husband Noah reminds her of their love story every day while she battles dementia.

Now part of the film is mirroring real-life.

This week, The Notebook's director Nick Cassavetes announced Rowlands is living with Alzheimer's.

Cassavetes — who is also Rowland's son — cast his own mother as one of the film's main characters. He told Entertainment Weekly that it was surreal to now live out part of the movie's plot.

"I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer's and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she's had Alzheimer's," he said about his 94-year-old mother.