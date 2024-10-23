13 whimsical and spooky Halloween movies for cowards.

You guys, I have to be so real with you: I love Halloween but I'm scared of everything.

I can get on board with a cosy murder mystery or a classic 80s and 90s 'scary' movie like Scream or Final Destination. But the next step up, when we're getting into horror? Yeah, that ain't for me. I am simply too cowardly to enjoy truly terrifying movies. Just looking at the poster for Saw makes me want to throw up. I googled the plot of that new evil clown movie — no thanks! Couldn't sleep for days.

You know what I do like? A mystical fall leaf. A witches hat. A pumpkin. A fairy light. A sense of whimsy!

And yes, I do have another classic hyper-specific list for you.

Some of these movies are just nostalgic childhood films that will make you feel cosy and calm, while others will offer up the perfect amount of spook for a coward like me. One just has vampires, because okay, I needed another excuse to talk about Edward Cullen.

Happy whimsical watching.

Hocus Pocus

Image: Disney.