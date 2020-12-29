The late Michel de Nostredame had some grim predictions for 2021 and... no, thanks.

Can you hear that? It's the chorus of crowds counting down the seconds to the end of 2020 - a year that will forever be synonymous with calamity.

*Cries into wine*

Alas, a new year is upon us and we can only hope that more *precedented* times will return to our lives.

Whilst the world is hoping 2021 will be full of hope and optimism, there is one man who has forecast another disastrous year akin to the events of 2020.

Michel de Nostredame, a French astrologer who lived 500 years ago and is famed for his clairvoyant abilities, has apparently seen into the future and he is predicting... a Zombie Apocalypse in 2021.

Watch: A 2020 Zoom call from the future. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

His grave projections are gaining traction worldwide, with people shouting that we all need to listen because this man also foreshadowed significant historical events such as the rise of Hitler, the Second World War and the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

We're pretty sure in recent years The Simpsons has inadvertently made more accurate predictions than Nostradamus but it doesn't matter. Nostradamus is predicting a Zombie Apocalypse and yes, we're listening.

Here are just five of Nostradamus' predictions for 2021.

1. Zombie Apocalypse.

Well. According to Nostradamus, a biological weapon created by Russian scientists will transform people into zombies. The "half-dead" beings will cause "great evils to occur," resulting in "the world to end".

Sounds ominous. Moving on.

2. Famine.

Oh. Apparently a Zombie Apocalypse is not bad enough.

Nostradamus has also predicted a famine to occur on an unprecedented scale in 2021.