“We’re shovelling toxic sewerage.” What’s happening on the Northern Rivers right now.

So many in the Northern Rivers community and across the region have been hit by devastating floods.

But it's the aftermath of these floods that is causing just as much devastation. Some people's homes have been swept off hills. Some are still stranded, playing a very long waiting game. And others have begun the clean up, only to realise that it's impossible to fix with the limited resources on hand.

Simply put, it's been a lot for the Northern Rivers and Southeast Queensland. Of course a small silver lining is always the incredible community spirit that is shown in the wake of natural disasters like these, stories of everyday Aussies doing their bit.

But it also comes with stories of locals struggling to find the help they need, feeling isolated and left to pick up the pieces. Stories of the climate change conversation. And stories about whether or not the community feels that the government has done enough to support them.

Countless locals and small businesses have been sharing their experiences via social media, calling for more assistance, more noise and more accountability.

As writer Sophie Hardcastle noted: "This is a climate catastrophe. It's the second 'once in 100-year flood' in five years. I cannot find the words to describe the horrors unfolding here. Ordinary civilians are out here, doing incredible acts."

We've seen footage of dogs being rescued from floodwaters. Civilians who have joined the effort to clean up their towns, supporting their neighbours and helping wherever they can. One woman, Bianca shared with Mamamia that she had set up her house as a makeshift evacuation centre, as all her neighbours down the hill had lost their homes and had nowhere to go. There have also been remarkable stories of some elderly residents being evacuated from their homes in the nick of time.