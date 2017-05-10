Only the glittering offspring of Kim Kardashian would turn a time-out into a day spa.

Just in case you were wondering if North West was like any other regular toddler, she’s, ah, not.

Because when Kim Kardashian West posted a photo of eldest daughter North basking in her own DIY day spa on Tuesday, she did two things.

Firstly, she confirmed all that is well and good in a Kardashian and how decadent luxury doesn’t stop at the second generation of a family of reality TV stars. And secondly? She gave away the title for most outrageously brilliant family member to her three-year-old daughter.

“That time North gets a time out [and] is a little too quiet… I go in her room to check on her [and] she’s in the bathroom, made her own spa [and] tells me she’s chilling out,” Kardashian West posted on Instagram and Twitter alongside a photo of three-year-old North lying in her at-home day spa.

Glamour, it seems, seeping through the Kardashian blood stream faster than North has time to pinpoint exactly why she needs her chill out time in the first place.

It’s not the first time the reality TV star has suggested North may be the homegrown talent they need to expand their empire.

Just this month, Kardashian West told Ellen her daughter is a lot like her father.

“She’s really, really smart, actually. She knows how to outsmart us — or she thinks she does. But she is Kanye’s twin. Same personality, says the same wild things. Those two..”

She went on to add that North has all the power in the sibling rivalry too.

“North just beats him up all day long, she’s just awful. She is so jealous, and I thought it was a phase — it’s not going away. She just says boys aren’t allowed in her room. Like, when she’s gone at school, I’m like, ‘It’s time let’s go in her room! Do whatever you want — go crazy!’ ”

If this is even an exaggerated version of the glittering character North West has the potential to be, hold onto to your Kardashian tolerance just a little bit longer. These guys aren’t going anywhere.