Share Your Space: A couple in their 30s who completely renovated their North Sydney home.

Job: Lead Designer - Visual, UI & UX

Mortgage: My partner and I own a house together, we’re paying off a 30-year mortgage (with 27 years to go!) and are tenants in common.

Location: North Sydney.

Lifestyle: After a few years of apartment living together, my partner and I decided we would purchase a house to enjoy more space and private outdoor living. We live close to public transport making it easy to travel to and from Sydney’s CBD.

We own a cat (who rules my world) and outside time is an important factor for her lifestyle and wellbeing too! Both my partner and I work full time, and I currently work from home. My partner at times works night shifts and weekends on a rotating roster. So when we do get adequate quality time together, we enjoy exploring new places, national parks, beaches, cafes and restaurants.

So, take us inside:

We live in a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house.

Built in the 1960s, we’re the second set of owners to purchase the property, so a deciding factor when purchasing it was to renovate the property and modernise.

We were on a tight budget, so we project-managed the construction work and all independent builders ourselves and completed the new structure renovation on budget.

We reconstructed the back of the house by combining certain areas to create larger open spaces, designed and built a new kitchen and updated the existing laundry/bathroom area.