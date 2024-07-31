The normal women who got hate for dating Hollywood heartthrobs.

Celebrities dating "normal people" is one of those topics we're all fascinated by. How did they meet? Who introduced them? Where did this normie stumble across their famous partner? Why wasn't it us? You know the vibe.

But Mamamia's Laura Brodnik and Emily Vernem have noticed a nasty trend online. In a recent episode of The Spill, the co-hosts discussed the backlash that some women have received after the public deemed them "too ugly" to be in relationship with a conventionally attractive, Hollywood heartthrob. It doesn't "make sense" to them.

The topic is one that bubbles up from time to time when a Hollywood hunk starts dating a woman, usually someone who isn't in the public eye, who is considered "normal". But as Laura and Emily pointed out, it's not actually about the fact that they're "normal" women — it's about the way their looks are being perceived, and whether people think she's attractive enough for the Hollywood hunk.

We saw this double standard on full display when Zac Efron began dating Byron Bay waitress Vanessa Valladares in 2020.

Vanessa Valladares and Zac Efron dated for 10 months, before breaking up in April 2021. Images: Instagram /still_ness___ / Getty.