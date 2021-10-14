Noor Mukadam was 27. Her last hours were terrifying.

Warning: This article discusses graphic violence against women.

In a desperate attempt to escape after being held captive for two days, Noor Mukadam leapt from a balcony in the sprawling home of one of the richest families in Pakistan.

CCTV allegedly shows her attacker dragging her back inside by her hair as she makes a dash for the property's main gate.

She was never seen alive again.

We know that Noor's last hours were terror-filled. She was allegedly raped, tortured with a knuckle duster, stabbed and beaten.

Police say she was eventually shot and then beheaded in a final horrifying act on July 20, 2021.

She was 27.

Watch: Pakistani women gather for Noor. Post continues after video.



Video via TikTok.

According to reports she had refused her alleged attacker's marriage proposal.

Devastatingly, what happened to Noor isn't unique in Pakistan.

Honour killings are still common practice in the country, and in the World Economic Forum's global gender gap index, Pakistan ranks 153 - above only Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan.

The country's own Prime Minister Imran Khan has vocally blamed women for violence for their supposed crime of "wearing very few clothes," which he says will have an "impact on men unless they are robots." Although in Noor's instance, he has labelled her murder a "horrific case" while calling for justice.

The brutality of Noor's death alongside attempts to avoid punishment by the wealthy and powerful family of the man who has reportedly already confessed to killing her, has stirred something in the people of Pakistan.