We urgently need to discuss the 'concerning' plot point in Nobody Wants This.

Nobody Wants This comes across as the most delightful new show on television.

Which is no surprise given its background.

The new Netflix series follows the classic story beats of an old-school rom-com, yet works from a script heaving with dialogue and characters that feel compelling and fresh.

It also features a team-up that the likes of Marvel could only dream of, pairing the star of the iconic teen series Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell, with the star of equally iconic teen series The OC, Adam Brody.

(Of course, both actors have a string of impressive credits that followed these roles, but I think we can all agree these particular shows are the main selling point here.)

In Nobody Wants This, Bell plays Joanne, the outspoken host of a dating and relationships podcast, who falls for Brody's sweet and funny Noah, after realising he is a rabbi and they have very little in common.

Despite the fact that nobody in their lives wants them to be together, Joanne and Noah battle through angry exes, awkward family dinners, and a brutal case of getting The Ick, and continue to fall madly in love as the episodes roll on.