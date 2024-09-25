Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s new rom-com has no business being this good.

Gather around, your new fave TV show awaits. And this one is for the millennials.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have teamed up for Nobody Wants This, a little Netflix rom-com series that has no right being so goddamn delightful.

I must disagree with the show's namesake, I can confidently declare that everyone will want (to watch) this charming 10-part TV show.

The comedy series was created by Erin Foster (yep that's David Foster's daughter), a TV writer and former creative head of the dating app Bumble, who wrote the Netflix series loosely based on her life.

Bell plays a sex-and-dating podcaster named Joanne as Brody steps into the shoes of rabbi Noah. The cast is rounded out by their wacky side-character siblings, Joanne's sister Morgan (Succession's Justine Lupe) and Noah's brother, Sasha (Veep's Timothy Simons).

The story is set in sunny Los Angeles which perfectly matches the show's bright and optimistic energy.

Watch the trailer for Nobody Wants This. Post continues after video.



Netflix.

Viewers join our two protagonists as Joanne has grown disillusioned with the modern dating app scene and Noah is fresh out of a breakup with his long-term Jewish girlfriend, Rebecca.