These hidden details in Nobody Wants This will change how you watch the show.

Our prayers have been answered by Netflix's rom-com Nobody Wants This, a ridiculously charming new series.

Since its release last week, the heartwarming series has been heaped with universal praise from all corners of the internet.

Based in sunny Los Angeles, Adam Brody plays Noah, an unconventional rabbi who falls for Kristen Bell's Joanne, a non-Jewish podcast host.

Watch the trailer for Nobody Wants This.



Netflix.

It's just a delightful watch from start to finish. Perfect, no notes. (Okay, that's not entirely true, I have plenty of notes.)

So now that you've (likely) binged the whole season in one sitting, you may be asking yourself: what on earth do I do with my life now??

Excellent question. Luckily, we've rounded up all the behind-the-scenes facts you need to know.

Kristen Bell knew only Adam Brody could pull off this role.

She gets it!

Star and series executive producer, Kristen Bell, knew what she wanted in a leading man and that was Adam Brody, specifically.

"The reason I thought it could only be Adam is because, as an actor, I'm acutely aware of what other actors do well and do not do well. Adam can stare longingly into someone's eyes for an extended period of time — and so can I," Bell told Harper's Bazaar.

"And, not to burst everyone's bubble, but [the on-screen chemistry comes from] the math of that, the anticipation of that. If someone can hold it with you and you know that they can stay in that eye-contact space, you are going to crack a lens."