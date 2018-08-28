The signs your Netflix crushes, Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, are dating in real life.

On the weekend I watched the Netflix original, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and now I’m in love with Peter Kavinsky, along with five million others.

But as the hype from the movie increases, so does the crucial matter of whether or not Lara Jean Covey (played by Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo) are dating in real life.

There are signs. So many signs. But we can’t quite tell if this is real or just marketing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Let us present the facts, explored through Instagram photos.

Earlier today, Lana Condor posted an intimate photo with Noah with the caption, “Honestly just call us mom and dad”.

We didn’t really know what that meant.

But then Noah Centineo reposted the same photo with Lana Condor, holding her from behind, captioned with, “She melts my heart”, which we are interpreting as “I love her, she is my girlfriend”.

It’s also the first photo the 22-year-old has posted with Lana that isn’t either a still from the film, or an official red carpet pic, which indicates that yes, the pair are actually completely in love.