"I'm hooked on this serum.": 16 women try No7, the UK's top selling skincare brand finally in Australia.

There's no doubt when it comes to global cult-favourite beauty brands blowing up online, we're over here on this side of the pond, patiently waiting our turn to get them onto our faces immediately.

Take the UK's top selling skincare brand, No7, as an example. We've been watching our beauty-loving neighbours in the UK with heart-shaped eyes, basking in Gwyneth Paltrow's favourite skincare brand. And basically, counting down until we can do the same!

Well friends, we've hit the beauty jackpot: the highly anticipated No7 has launched in Australia, and we couldn't have shopped it quick enough.

The much-loved brand with an 86-year history has been built on proven results and innovation. Head of Science Research for No7, Dr Mike Bell says, “What sets No7 apart is the level of scientific research and the proof that supports our products.

"Specifically, our world-famous serums have gone through rigorous clinical and consumer testing to validate their age-defying performance with thousands of women involved in their testing, across 70 studies over the past 10 years.”

And for more good news? We can nab No7 exclusively from Priceline, and the range sits affordably within the $9.99 to $61.99 budget.