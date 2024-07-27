This weekend thousands are marching in domestic violence rallies. Here’s what you need to know.

This weekend, expect noise.

In a spectacular show of force, thousands and thousands of men, women and children have painted signs and put aside their plans to gather in cities and towns across Australia under the title: 'No More: National Rally Against Violence'.

They've been organised by Indigenous-led advocacy organisation, What Where You Wearing (WWYW). Mamamia's own writer Nicole Madigan is speaking at Sunday's Brisbane rally.

The aim of the rallies? To stop the cycle of family violence and help victim-survivors. As the organisers have said, the more people the more pressure the government will have on them to make real change.

Watch: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese continues to talk as WWYW founder, Sarah Williams, becomes emotionally distressed. Article continues below.



Video via Facebook.

CBD rallies in major cities will take place in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart, Canberra, Perth and Darwin.

Regional rally points include Wollongong, Byron Bay, Geelong, Port Macquarie, Orange, Launceston, Bendigo and Logan. For a full list of dates and times, you can see here.