At the end of the day, your skin probably feels dry and undernourished.

You might be looking a bit tired and noticing those fine lines around your eyes more.

You're probably looking for a night cream that will rehydrate your skin and fill in wrinkles, leaving your face feeling fresh, plump and dewy.

Enter: Nivea's Hyaluron Cellular Filler Anti-Age Night Cream with a new and improved formula featuring cell-activating ingredients, hyaluronic acid and 4% collagen booster Bioxilift™. The nightly moisturiser also activates your skin cells to produce their own hyaluronic acid and collagen during the night, when its self-regenerating capacity peaks. With regular use it fills in wrinkles, refines contours and visibly makes skin plumper.

Sounds perfect, right?

To help you find out whether it lives up to the hype, we asked our Mamamia You Beauty panel members to road test Nivea's Hyaluron Cellular Filler Anti-Age Night Cream and report back to us.

Here's what they said.

Susan, 53: "My skin feels plumper."

"This cream feels and smells luxe. I love that when I wake up in the morning, my skin still feels moist but not oily as it can sometimes with rich overnight creams. I'm so glad I took part in this trial, I think I've found my new night cream.