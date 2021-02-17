Right now, your skin might be feeling a little dry. Perhaps it's not as plump and dewy as it used to be.

You might have noticed a few more laugh lines around your eyes and felt like your normal daily moisturiser isn't packing quite the punch that it used to.

If that's the case, you’re probably searching for a product that will rehydrate your poor, dry skin and help restore it to its plump, dewy former self.

Enter Nivea's Hyaluron Cellular Filler Anti-Age Day Cream. The new and improved features include cell-activating ingredients hyaluronic acid and 4% collagen boosting Bioxilift™, and with regular use it fills in wrinkles and visibly makes skin plumper. The everyday moisturiser also activates your skin cells to produce their own hyaluronic acid and collagen. And the SPF15 UVA&UVB protection system helps to protect skin from UV-induced photo-ageing, cell damage and age spots.

Sounds perfect, right?

To help you find out whether it lives up to the hype, we asked our Mamamia You Beauty panel members to road test Nivea's Hyaluron Cellular Filler Anti-Age Day Cream and report back to us.

Here's what they said.

Margie, 51: "My skin was instantly plumper."

"It felt instantly nourished and hydrated." Image: supplied.

"After massaging the cream into my skin, it felt instantly nourished and hydrated. This cream is extremely suited to my aging skin, I will definitely purchase.

[My] skin was instantly plumper and would drink this up in the cooler months of the year."

Sara, 43: "Even got comments on my skin in the last month."

"... found this day cream to be super nourishing and plumping. Even got comments on my skin in the last month and that for a 43 year old is always great!"