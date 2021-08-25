Why everyone is talking about Nirvana's Nevermind, 30 years after it was released.

The baby who featured on the famed cover of Nirvana's 1991 Nevermind album - who is now 30 - has sued the band for alleged child sexual exploitation.

Spencer Elden was four months old when he was pictured in a pool at a swimming centre in Pasadena, California.

He was shown naked underwater while appearing to follow a dollar bill being pulled along on a fishhook, in what has become one of the most famous album covers of all time.

Nevermind, powered by the band's most recognisable singles including Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come As You Are and Lithium, was a massive critical and commercial success, propelling grunge band Nirvana to global stardom.

Elden has now sued the group, the photographer who took the picture, their record label and the individual members - including the estate of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain - alleging the picture constitutes child pornography as it shows his genitalia.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in California on Wednesday, claims the defendants "failed to take reasonable steps to protect Spencer and prevent his widespread sexual exploitation and image trafficking".

As a result, it is alleged, Elden "has suffered and will continue to suffer lifelong damages".

The lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Cobain, who died in 1994 aged 27, was "instrumental" in choosing the album cover.

After meeting resistance over the picture, it is claimed, Cobain agreed to strategically place a sticker over the baby's private parts with the text: "If you're offended by this, you must be a closet paedophile."

However, the cover was released without the redaction and depicts "commercial child pornography", it is alleged.

"Spencer's true identity and legal name are forever tied to the commercial sexual exploitation he experienced as a minor which has been distributed and sold worldwide from the time he was a baby to the present day," it says.

"Neither Spencer nor his legal guardians ever signed a release authorising the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him."