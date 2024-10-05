'Kylie Jenner uses this $28 nipple balm as a lip product. So, I tried it.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the nipple balm lip hack.

Most of the time, celebrity beauty hacks suck. Partly because it usually consists of 'drinking lots of water' for glowing skin — which we all know is total BS when celebrities have some of the best, most technologically advanced treatments available at their fingertips.

Sigh.

Recently, however, our friend Kylie Jenner shared a video on Instagram of her beauty prep for Paris Fashion Week — and while most of it was pretty unrelatable, she did drop a neat little hack that actually made a lot of sense.

And it's apparently the secret to keeping her very famous lips smooth, glossy and hydrated.

The key product? Nipple balm.

Watch: Speaking of trialling hacks, remember that time I put lube on my face to see if it *really* works. Post continues below.



Video credit: Mamamia.

Yes! Balm for your nips. But for your lips.