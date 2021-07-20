ROAD TEST: 'I'm a Pilates Instructor, and here's what I thought of Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure.'

If there’s one thing I understand, it’s the human body. As a physiotherapist, master Pilates instructor and founder of online Pilates studio Go Chlo Pilates, it’s my job to guide others through movement and understand the effect different exercises have on the body.

When it comes to the best ways to move your body, of course I’m on team Pilates.

But I'm always trialing new workouts to shake up my own movement practice, to learn and grow as an instructor.

I take movement very seriously! Especially with my physiotherapist brain, I can't help but analyse the effect that any given workout has on my body’s strength, endurance, cardiovascular fitness and mobility.

I was very excited to put Ring Fit Adventure, a fitness game for Nintendo Switch to the test. What kind of workout could I get from it?

I'm no avid gamer, but it’s one that I've kept hearing about. It combines real life exercises tracked through the game, to move through an adventure world and defeat enemies on your TV screen.

All from your living room. Exactly where I like to work out: in the comfort of home.

I was keen to try the modes that allow players to choose specific exercises or sets to target specific muscle groups like legs, shoulders, lower body or core (and even build your own sets of exercises).