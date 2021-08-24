Everything we know about the Nine Perfect Strangers cast. Including where you've seen them before.

If you're an avid binge-watcher like us, chances are you spent your weekend devouring the first few episodes of Amazon Prime's Nine Perfect Strangers.

Filmed in Australia's own Byron Bay, the eight-part limited series takes place at a lavish health and wellness retreat run by mysterious resort director Masha Dmitrickenko, played by Nicole Kidman.

Based on best-selling author Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, the series follows nine vastly different retreat attendees as they slowly learn that Masha's retreat is not exactly as it seems.

Watch the trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers below. Post continues after video.



Video via Amazon Prime.

Alongside Nicole Kidman, the series stars Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Asher Keddie, Tiffany Boone, and Bobby Cannavale.

Here's everything you need to know about the show's main cast, including where to follow them on Instagram.

Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko

Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko. Image: Amazon Prime.