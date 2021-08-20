8 things you need to know before you watch Nine Perfect Strangers this weekend.

All is not well.

That's the tagline for Amazon Prime Video's new series, Nine Perfect Strangers, and it perfectly sums up what the series is about.

Set at a wellness retreat called Tranquillum House, the series explores what happens when nine strangers, all dealing with their own stories of loss and grief, are brought together for a 10-day retreat and pushed to their limits.

The series premieres on the streaming service on August 20 and it is set to be one of the biggest TV shows of 2021.

So here's everything you need to know about Nine Perfect Strangers before you watch it:

1. It's not quite what you expect.

The series is not a horror or thriller but more of an unsettling dive into grief and loss and what can happen when someone takes advantage of that.

The director Jonathan Levine said the series “really transcends genre".

“I certainly thought about horror and certainly thought about thrillers,” he said during the Television Critics Association press tour panel.

“But at the end of the day, even though we’re playing with those tropes, I think, for me, it was about character and about these beautiful people that you kind of empathise with and fall in love with.”

2. It's based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling book.

The series is adapted from Australian author Liane Moriarty's bestselling book of the same name. But while the book was set in Australia, the series is set in California.

This is the second book of Moriarty's to be adapted for TV, with Big Little Lies premiering in 2018.

3. It was filmed in Byron Bay at a real wellness retreat.

The series was filmed in the middle of 2020 when America still had hard lockdowns, so it was filmed at a real wellness retreat in Byron Bay.

“We shot in a real wellness centre, so we were essentially living the show,” director Jonathan Levine told Town and Country.

“Everyone was drinking their juices every day, everyone was eating that food that was presented to them; you can't overstate how much realer it feels when you're in an actual space.”