Her name was Nikkita Azzopardi. She was supposed to be at a family lunch.

Shaun Azzopardi was worried about his sister.

Nikkita Azzopardi hadn't shown up for a family barbeque being held at their father's home on Sunday, and the family had grown increasingly concerned about her wellbeing.

Her father went to her Reid Street home in South Morang, Melbourne that evening, but no one answered the door.

"My dad came here last night, the lights were on and he banged on the door, no one was answering, he went back home," Mr Azzopardi said.

The family continued to try to contact Nikkita the next morning, and when they received no response, Shaun went back to the home with family members. He found his beloved sibling dead in her home. He had to barge through a door allegedly barricaded by a 33-year-old man known to her.

"I barged in there and my father and my brother tried to look for her," Mr Azzopardi told reporters on Monday. "He barricaded the doors with chairs but I went upstairs and I went through the door and just saw my sister (dead)."

"I can't get that image out of my head," he said, adding, "It just feels like a dream, to be honest... doesn't feel real."

Emergency services were called to the home in South Morang, Melbourne, at about 10am on Monday where they confirmed the death and identity of 35-year-old Nikkita Azzopardi.

Nikkita Azzopardi was found dead by her family. Her partner, Joel Micallef has been arrested. Image: Nine.