Nikki Webster: Where is our favourite Sydney Olympics mascot now?

If you were in Australia for the Sydney Olympics in 2000, you’ll have a favourite Olympic memory. Of course you will! This was our chance to be part of the action! To witness sport history in the making!

But what we were most into as the Olympics rolled into town, was Nikki Webster.

You can argue all you like, but the truth is pretty much non-negotiable: Nikki Webster was the highlight of the Sydney Olympics.

My seven-year-old obsession with Nikki Webster was a little over the top, I admit. I wanted to be her (curly hair included) and also be her best friend and also be in the Olympics, and would they maybe let us do an Opening Ceremony duet where the two identical Nikkis sang next to each other?

Alas, the Nikki-as-Nikki and Zoe-as-Nikki duet wasn’t to be, but I watched her sing in that opening ceremony with wide eyes and a full heart.

Okay, I cried a bit. It was emotional.

When Nikki's single "Strawberry Kisses" was released a year later, I couldn't deal. I was in ecstasy. NIKKI WEBSTER WAS SO COOL I COULDN'T AND WOULDN'T HANDLE IT.

I remember watching the video clip for the first time and being AMAZED. What about that ANIMATED ROBOT DJ, AMIRITE? Luckily, all my year one friends were on board the Nikki train, so we listened to the "Strawberry Kisses" single approximately 1,657,900,393 times.

Although other video clips have since attempted to be cooler, edgier, or better animated, than "Strawberry Kisses", I think you'll agree upon rewatching that it remains the greatest production ever on Earth and also in Robot Space.

Watch "Strawberry Kisses". You won't regret it. I pinky promise.