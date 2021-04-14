Nikki Grahame fell in love with Pete Bennett on Big Brother. Before she died, he rushed to her bedside.

Nikki Grahame didn't win the 2006 series of UK Big Brother.

In fact, she came in fifth.

But thanks to her fun, bubbly personality, and her Diary Room histrionics, she became one of the most memorable contestants of all time.

And while the then 24-year-old from London was entertaining the nation, she was also falling in love with the eventual winner of the show, Pete Bennett.

Side note... watch the unspoken, heroic acts of sisterhood. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

The pair became close in the house and were often seen hugging and comforting each other.

They got together right at the end of the series, then continued their relationship on the outside - but it only lasted a couple of months.

"It didn't really last that long afterwards because Nikki without Big Brother telling her off is another ball game," Bennett, who suffers from Tourette syndrome, told OK! magazine after they split. "It worked in the house, but if there isn't a big booming voice coming over the tannoy, there's no stopping her. The dynamics completely changed."

"It was a good ending to the show and was nice," Bennett added. "In between those times, me and Nikki were very close and cuddled and she was a great friend."

Grahame later commented on the relationship, saying: "I hated it when I realised I was falling in love with Pete Bennett... It was never meant to be. But I loved him at the time. Truly, it was special."

Even though the romance was short-lived, the pair remained close friends throughout the years.

In 2016, they were reunited on Loose Women to mark a decade since they first met.

"I will always be fond of Pete," Grahame said, while Bennett joked: "We used to see each other. Then she got all famous. Where’s my phone call?"

Five years later, when Bennett heard Grahame had relapsed after a 30 year battle with anorexia during the UK's coronavirus lockdown, he thought he might be able to save her.