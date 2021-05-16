A euthanised dog and a cancelled adoption: The YouTube couple everyone is talking about.

"It wasn't bad, but Logan still has a little mark," Nikki said of the bite, adding, "It wasn't like Bowser attacked Logan, Logan stole food from him."

The family explained that they had been considering re-homing Bowser before the incident as they were getting ready to move houses and, according to Nikki, "there's a lot that goes into transporting Bowser, and finding a home for him.

"We contacted the humane society and we had a long discussion with someone over there, and she made it clear to us that re-homing him would not be an option because he's been with Dan since birth."

Following the call, the pair kept Bowser.

Throughout the video, the pair explained that their bull terrier couldn't go outside as he was aggressive with other dogs, and they were "waiting for something to happen".

"It got harder the older [their son, Logan] got, because when [Logan] was a baby, Bowser wasn't going to go out of his way to aggress on him... But once he got older and could move, it was Logan in Bowser's space," Nikki said.

"Logan couldn't help but grab at him and try to steal things from him or interrupt him while he's eating or scream at him, so it was almost unfair to Bowser..."

Dan added that Bowser would sleep in the corner and if Logan was "in the mood" he would "grab on" to Bowser, and he would growl, get up and move away.

Image: Instagram.