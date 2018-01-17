Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Nigella Lawson wasn’t very impressed with one of the questions she was asked on The Project.

Nigella Lawson was visibly frustrated with one of the questions asked by host Hamish Macdonald on Tuesday night’s episode of The Project.

“I was really intrigued to read you rejecting all of the analysis of your cooking shows,” Macdonald said.

“All these kind of innuendo, you saying, ‘I don’t do it on purpose, it’s not part of the plan.’ But I’ve got some quotes: ‘My empty vessels are ready to be loaded. I adore the way it comes bulging over the rims’.”

While Macdonald was laughing, along with co-host Tommy Little, Lawson seemed genuinely perplexed as to why people seem to read ‘gutter’ meanings into what she says.

Culinary queen @Nigella_Lawson speaks about returning for #MasterChefAU, shares her thoughts on plane food and reveals which recipes were inspired by her last trip to Australia. #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/r5RVbWH2d3 — The Project (@theprojecttv) January 16, 2018

“No, no, no, no, but why, why, tell me this … why?” she asked.

In response, Macdonald tried to explain, “You have this way of saying things”. But Lawson remained defensive.

“I have this way of people projecting things on me,” she said. “I don’t get it. I need you to explain to me.”

Lawson has said in previous interviews that she doesn’t do “double entendres” on purpose, and isn’t “that kind of person”.

2. The girlfriend of The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall caught him cheating on CCTV footage, then posted it to Instagram.

Let this be a lesson to all cheaters: If you’re going to make out with someone who is not your girlfriend of four years, don’t do it in front of cameras, because public humiliation just might follow.

To be fair, Alex Pall of music act The Chainsmokers may not have known there were CCTV cameras around when he started kissing his blonde mistress outside a building – or guess that his girlfriend would get her hands on the footage.

And yet somehow, Alex’s girlfriend Tori Woodward DID get a copy of the footage, from two angles, and promptly posted it to her Instagram stories on Tuesday.