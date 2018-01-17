celebrity

Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Nigella Lawson wasn’t very impressed with one of the questions she was asked on The Project.

Nigella Lawson was visibly frustrated with one of the questions asked by host Hamish Macdonald on Tuesday night’s episode of The Project.

“I was really intrigued to read you rejecting all of the analysis of your cooking shows,” Macdonald said.

“All these kind of innuendo, you saying, ‘I don’t do it on purpose, it’s not part of the plan.’ But I’ve got some quotes: ‘My empty vessels are ready to be loaded. I adore the way it comes bulging over the rims’.”

While Macdonald was laughing, along with co-host Tommy Little, Lawson seemed genuinely perplexed as to why people seem to read ‘gutter’ meanings into what she says.

“No, no, no, no, but why, why, tell me this … why?” she asked.

In response, Macdonald tried to explain, “You have this way of saying things”. But Lawson remained defensive.

“I have this way of people projecting things on me,” she said. “I don’t get it. I need you to explain to me.”

Lawson has said in previous interviews that she doesn’t do “double entendres” on purpose, and isn’t “that kind of person”.

2. The girlfriend of The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall caught him cheating on CCTV footage, then posted it to Instagram.

Let this be a lesson to all cheaters: If you’re going to make out with someone who is not your girlfriend of four years, don’t do it in front of cameras, because public humiliation just might follow.

To be fair, Alex Pall of music act The Chainsmokers may not have known there were CCTV cameras around when he started kissing his blonde mistress outside a building – or guess that his girlfriend would get her hands on the footage.

And yet somehow, Alex’s girlfriend Tori Woodward DID get a copy of the footage, from two angles, and promptly posted it to her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

chainsmokers alex cheating
On the right: Alex and his girlfriend, and on the left: Alex and not his girlfriend. (Images via Instagram.)

"They'll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought," she captioned the first video, followed by, "Men are trash. Don't ever forget it".

Tori followed up by detailing her (probably now ex-) boyfriend's confessions and excuses in a series of posts on her Instagram story.

We can't look away.

3. Kate Ritchie just shared the ultimate Home and Away throwback photos.

Blimey. Today marks 30 years since Home and Away first aired on Channel Seven.

Anyone else feel old?

Because there's no better way to mark the occasion, alumni Kate Ritchie posted the ultimate throwback photos.

The first features her and Heath Ledger as Scott Irwin and Sally Fletcher.

Thank you @aacta :pray::skin-tone-3: Launched, maintained and fed many careers.. On and off screen. Happy 30th Birthday @homeandaway and thank you! :clapper::tv::champagne: #Repost @aacta ・・・ #OnThisDay 30 years ago, @homeandaway premiered on @channel7! Over the years the soap has won four #AFIawards and has kick-started the careers of many of our Aussie stars! • 1️⃣ #HeathLedger as Scott Irwin and @kateritchieofficial as Sally Fletcher 2️⃣ @chrishemsworth as Kim Hyde 3️⃣ @melissageorgeofficial as Angel Parrish and #DieterBrummer as Shane Parrish 4️⃣ @islafisher as Shannon Reed 5️⃣ #JulianMcMahon as Benito Lucini 6️⃣ The original 1988 #HomeAndAway cast • #KateRitchie #ChrisHemsworth #MelissaGeorge #IslaFisher

A post shared by Kate Ritchie (@kateritchieofficial) on

"Thank you @aacta. Launched, maintained and fed many careers," she wrote on Instagram.

Yes, in case you forgot Heath Ledger also got his start in Home and Away along with other big stars like Chris Hemsworth, Melissa George, Dieter Brummer, Isla Fisher and Julian McMahon.

Ritchie also shared several other behind the scenes pics of the baby faced actors.

Ah, the good ol' days. Happy Birthday Home and Away. Looking good.

4. Selena Gomez's mum 'warned' her about Woody Allen.

Selena Gomez is among a number of A-list celebrities starring in Woody Allen's upcoming film, A Rainy Day in New York.  But unlike her co-stars, like Timothee Chalamet who has donated his salary from the film to charity, Selena Gomez is yet to make a stand against the director, who has been accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter.

However, now it’s been revealed that Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey was always against the collaboration and “had a long talk with her about not working with him.”

Selena Gomez and mum
Selena and her mum at the premier of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why.' Image via Getty.
In a reply to a comment that asked her to “make Selena write an apology about the Woody Allen film,” she said that her 25-year-old daughter very much marches to the beat of her own drum and that “no one controls her,” and that “no matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

The allegations against Woody Allen are well documented. In 2014, his adopted Dylan Farrow penned a letter accusing the director of sexual abuse, however Allen has continuously denied these claims.

5. Inside the bizarre conspiracy theory that Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian's surrogate.

On Wednesday (Australian time), news broke that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate.

The ‘healthy’ baby girl was born at 12:47am on January 15, weighing 7lb 6oz.

But on Twitter, people are convinced this surrogate was actually Kim’s 20-year-old sister Kylie, who has been reported to be pregnant since September last year.

After all, we know the surrogate is a “20-something, fit, female” which SOUNDS A LOT LIKE KYLIE.

Image via Twitter.

Other important clues include the fact that Kylie has kept her pregnancy secret (so no one will know she's the surrogate), and the fact that the Internet exploded with rumours on Friday that she was in labor.

AND NOW THERE'S MAGICALLY A BABY.

You can read more about how the conspiracy theory developed on Twitter here. 

