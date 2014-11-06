This Australian celebrity just dropped two MASSIVE bombs.

Give us a second while we take all of that in…

Supermodel Nicole Trunfio, 28, has some big news to share. Not only is she pregnant with her first child, she’s also confirmed her engagement to her long term partner, Gary Clark Jnr, 30.

Nicole shared both of her surprises to WHO magazine earlier this week, alongside an exclusive photo-shoot.

"I feel really great," Nicole told WHO magazine. "I'm 28 1/2 weeks – my entire pregnancy has been good, I've been blessed. I was saying to Gary, we might have a gang of children because I feel so happy."

"I feel like I've worked for so much of [the pregnancy] because I didn't really pop for a while, so I got away with it," Nicole said.

"I think a few people caught on, though. These [breasts] were a dead giveaway. Everyone was like, 'You've had breast implants.' I'm like, 'Ok, I'll take that. As long as I can keep my secret'."

Now, not only is there a baby on the way, Nicole has a wedding to plan. Gary popped the question during a quiet moment at their home in Austin, Texas a few months ago.

"I thought he was waiting for a big moment, but it was super-simple and it was just between us," said Nicole, as she showed off the diamond sparkler she designed. "It was so sweet."

In the same issue of WHO magazine, model Erin McNaught, 32, bared her baby bump in a beautiful magazine spread, confessing “I actually don’t think I’ve ever been in as good shape as I am now!"

“I’m wearing more fitted stuff. I’ve loved my oversized, boyish-type things, and when you’re pregnant that makes you look a bit frumpy. So I’ve been digging out all my body-con dresses," Erin said.

Erin, who married DJ Elliot Gleave, 32, in May last year, said she won’t succumb to pressure to get her pre-baby body back post birth.

“I’m fairly confident that if I continue to treat my body well, I’ll get back to the best shape I can be in,” she said.

"You’re never going to get that body back because you’ve had a baby — your body has changed.”

Now there is the truth.

