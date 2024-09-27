A very important ranking of Nicole Kidman’s wildest wig moments.

From the moment Nicole Kidman popped on screen in the Netflix thriller The Perfect Couple, there was one question on the tip of everyone's tongues.

'Is that a wig???'

As novelist Greer, she does sport a curiously bouncy, gravity-defying hairstyle.

The Aussie actress has a reputation for embracing wigs for her many film and TV roles. I mean, who can blame her?

The woman is seemingly the most booked and busy person in Hollywood and one's natural hair can only stretch so far.

Instead, she knows when it's time to get wiggy with it!