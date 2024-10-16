The real story behind that viral video of Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek's 'feud'.

It must be a day ending in 'y' because two famous women are being pitted against each other online. And this one is extra silly.

ICYMI: this week, a bunch of videos have been circulating online that appear to show Nicole Kidman sharing some stern words with fellow actor Salma Hayek as Katy Perry stood watching at a fashion show in Paris.

When the internet gets hold of new drama, the truth can quickly fly out the window as people fall for versions of events that will create the most chaos and get the most attention. The video spread like wildfire online, of course, with fans taking 'sides' and engaging bad lip-reading services to uncover the 'truth' behind the alleged rift.

Are Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek in a feud? The internet really, really hopes so. But all is not as it seemed.

This is the full timeline of what's transpired and how this 'feud' narrative has gotten out of control.

The video is taken at Paris Fashion Week in September.

The moment itself actually dates back to last month.

Nicole and Salma attended the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on September 30. At one stage, as they were posing for photographs, an odd exchange went down between the two actors which was caught on camera.

All that being said, none of this made headlines at the time.

Salma Hayek posts about the event on Instagram like nothing happened.

Two days after the event in Paris, Salma posted about the show. It's worth noting that Balenciaga's brand's parent company is run by Hayek's husband, CEO François-Henri Pinault.

Kidman was announced as an ambassador of Balenciaga last year.