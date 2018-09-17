The awkward first time Nicole Kidman met Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.

Australian author Liane Moriarty is the woman responsible for the television show, Big Little Lies.

Her 2014 novel of the same name brought together a superstar female cast featuring the likes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern – with Meryl Streep joining the fold this year.

However the first time Nicole approached the Sydney-based writer, things didn’t exactly go to plan. Call it a meet-cute gone wrong.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, the Aussie actress said Reese had approached her about her desire to turn Liane’s novel into a television series, and once she read it, Nicole was completely on board.

“I read it overnight and said ‘I’m flying to Australia tomorrow, do you want me to hook up with Liane and get the rights to the book?'” she told 60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes.

Watch the trailer for season 1 of Big Little Lies. If you haven’t already.