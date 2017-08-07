CULT BUY: The earrings you've been spotting on The Bachelor and Offspring.

I absolutely LOVE earrings, and if there’s one thing all our favourite TV shows have in common at the moment, it’s amazing statement earrings.
Over the last few weeks as Offspring and The Bachelor have returned to our screens, I’ve found myself staring at a whole lot of earlobes, and I’ve noticed a bit of a trend.
There’s one Australian earring designer that both Nina Proudman, and the woman vying for Matty J’s heart, can’t get enough of.
Spotted! One of our fave shows is back on and we couldn't help but notice two of our Statement Earrings all over the screen!! GENEVA Statement Earrings (left) – last units still available! ALISSA Statement Earrings (right) – coming back in stock in September with a new gorgeous selection of gemstones
The designer is called Nicole Fendel Jewellery and she’s actually been adorning Nina Proudman’s ears, wrists and neck for a few years now.
I remember frantically googling ‘Nina Proudman’s earrings’ a few seasons ago so I could get my hands on a pair ASAP.
Since then I’ve amassed a little collection and I call them my trusty faithfuls – as they go with everything and they never go out of style.
ONE WEEK TO GO | Are you as excited as we are for Offspring? Here's a sneak peak of Nina wearing our MAYA teardrop earrings in WHITE AGATE… This best seller is due back in stock this week